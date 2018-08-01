Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice with illness
Bryant was held out of Wednesday's practice while recovering from an illness, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bryant has otherwise been available throughout the first week of training camp, and he'll likely get back on the practice field within a few days. The extent of his role isn't quite clear after coach Jon Gruden sent mixed messages with his offseason transactions, adding Bryant and Jordy Nelson to help the passing game but also FB Keith Smith and TE Derek Carrier to bolster the rushing attack. While there have been rumors suggesting Bryant could soon face another suspension, nothing has been substantiated so far.
