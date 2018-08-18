Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Not playing Saturday

Bryant won't take the field Saturday versus the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bryant was absent from drills most of the last week due to what was termed "really bad migraines," according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area. Although he returned to drills Wednesday, Bryant is among a number of Raiders starts to get the day off Saturday. Expect Bryant to earn his most preseason run Friday against the Packers as the Raiders ramp up for the regular season.

