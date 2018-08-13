Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Not practicing

Bryant (undisclosed) isn't practicing Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bryant was unavailable Aug. 1 due to an illness but has otherwise been a full practice participant ever since the Raiders traded for him in April. His reported struggles with coach Jon Gruden's verbose playbook have contributed to a disappointing training camp, with the Raiders even moving Ryan Switzer ahead of Bryant for the No. 3 receiver role during some practices. The former Steeler still has time to get up to speed and make the most of his immense talent, but the early struggles make it all the more worrisome that he's now missing practice time. Bryant's eventual role in the Oakland offense is still somewhat of a mystery.

More News
Our Latest Stories