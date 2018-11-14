Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Out for at least a couple games
Coach Jon Gruden said Bryant (knee) will be out for at least a couple games and possibly longer, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gruden seems to be hinting at the possibility of Bryant's PCL injury being a season-ender. In terms of the immediate future, Oakland may need to rely on Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman in Sunday's game against the Chargers, as veteran wideout Jordy Nelson (knee) is in danger of joining Bryant on the inactive list. It's possible Bryant has played his last game as a member of the Raiders, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.
