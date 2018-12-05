Bryant (knee) is being placed on injured reserve, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bryant hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since suffering a PCL injury Nov. 11. The Raiders had been hopeful to get him back at some point in December, though IR seemed to be a reasonable outcome all along. Bryant should have time to regain his health before March, at which point he'll be 27 years old and finally eligible for unrestricted free agency. He was limited to 19 catches in eight games this season while also making some ugly mistakes, but he did at least bounce back from 2017 in terms of yards per catch (14.0) and yards per target (9.9).