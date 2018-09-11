Bryant signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

It was earlier reported that Bryant was visiting with the Raiders, and it appears that there was little to discuss. The 26-year-old will re-join the team after being released Sept. 1. It's unclear if a one-year suspension for allegedly violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy is still in play. He's expected to play Week 2 against the Broncos, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. Bryant will add a much-needed deep presence to the Raiders' passing attack.

