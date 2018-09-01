Bryant was released by the Raiders on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Bryant reportedly facing another suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, the Raiders decided to cut ties four months after they traded a third-round pick to acquire him. It sounds like the 26-year-old wideout plans to appeal what figures to be an indefinite suspension. The Raiders will move forward with Seth Roberts as their No. 3 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

