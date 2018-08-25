Bryant caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay.

Both of his targets came in the first quarter, but Bryant stayed in the contest far beyond that, ultimately logging the third-most snaps (28) among Oakland wideouts. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson combined for only 11 snaps, both coming out of the game after the opening drive. Bryant likely will open the season as Oakland's No. 3 receiver in a Week 1 game against the Rams.