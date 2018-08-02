Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Returns to field
Bryant (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Though reports surfaced in June suggesting that Bryant may be facing a suspension for an unspecified infraction, there's been no word on that front to date. The 26-year-old will thus look to cement a role in the Raiders offense behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, though even if he ends up being the team's No. 3 wideout option, Bryant's speed and 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame make him an effective big play/deep threat weapon when he's both available and focused.
