Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Returns to practice

Bryant (head) returned to practice Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bryant was held out of practice Monday and Tuesday while dealing with migraines, a condition he's been bothered by for years. He also missed one practice with an unspecified illness early in training camp, but he's otherwise been healthy since joining the Raiders. The 26-year-old likely will enter Week 1 as the team's No. 3 receiver, as his issues with learning the Oakland playbook seem to have prevented him from pushing Jordy Nelson for the No. 2 job.

