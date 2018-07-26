Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Set to report to camp
As Bryant prepares to report for training camp, there has been no news regarding any potential suspension that he may face, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.
Reports surfaced in June suggesting that the wideout may be facing a suspension for an unspecified infraction, but so far there's been no word on that front. With the Raiders, Bryant presumably slots in behind both Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, but when available and focused, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder can be an effective big play/deep threat weapon.
