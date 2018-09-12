Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Bryant is healthy and ready to play, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gruden declined to comment on the possibility of an upcoming suspension -- something that likely played a big role in the decision to release Bryant at the end of the preseason. The Raiders re-signed the 26-year-old wideout Tuesday, perhaps hoping he can provide a deep threat while things get sorted out with the league. Bryant may be limited to a small role as the team's fourth or fifth wideout Sunday in Denver. Gruden said Bryant could help the team as soon as this upcoming weekend, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.