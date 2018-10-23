Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Slated to start against Colts
Bryant is expected to start at wide receiver across from Jordy Nelson in Week 8 against the Colts following Monday's decision to trade Amari Cooper, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.
Bryant's underwhelming 2018 campaign has been marred by drops and a lost fumble, but he'll have additional opportunities to flash his upside moving forward with Cooper leaving town for Dallas. Bryant has yet to catch more than four passes in a single game this season, but his big-play ability led to a 91-yard performance against a respectable Chargers secondary Week 5. Fortunately for the Raiders' receiving corps, a pair of intriguing matchups against porous pass defenses await with the Colts and 49ers next up on the schedule.
