Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Status still in limbo
Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he doesn't know when Bryant (knee) will be healthy enough to play, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Bryant has missed three games in a row due to a PCL injury in his left knee. Until he makes an appearance in practice, it'll be difficult to forecast when the wide receiver may start to inch toward a return. In Bryant's absence, Marcell Ateman has stepped into a larger role alongside Jordy Nelson and Seth Roberts.
