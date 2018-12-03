Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he doesn't know when Bryant (knee) will be healthy enough to play, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Bryant has missed three games in a row due to a PCL injury in his left knee. Until he makes an appearance in practice, it'll be difficult to forecast when the wide receiver may start to inch toward a return. In Bryant's absence, Marcell Ateman has stepped into a larger role alongside Jordy Nelson and Seth Roberts.