Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Struggling with playbook

Bryant is struggling to grasp the Oakland playbook despite being limited to one spot in the offense, according to NFL Network's James Jones (per Will Brinson of CBS Sports).

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is notorious for complicated play calls, but there haven't been any reports about Amari Cooper or Jordy Nelson having the same issues as Bryant, whose limitations have freed up some first-team reps for Ryan Switzer, per Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While his talent has never been questioned, Bryant could be restricted to a part-time role if he isn't comfortable with the Oakland playbook before the start of the regular season. Gruden was critical of the 26-year-old wideout this past weekend, saying that Bryant needs to play better and do a better job learning the offense. On a more positive note, Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said that Wednesday was Bryant's best day of practice so far, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area