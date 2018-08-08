Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Struggling with playbook
Bryant is struggling to grasp the Oakland playbook despite being limited to one spot in the offense, according to NFL Network's James Jones (per Will Brinson of CBS Sports).
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is notorious for complicated play calls, but there haven't been any reports about Amari Cooper or Jordy Nelson having the same issues as Bryant, whose limitations have freed up some first-team reps for Ryan Switzer, per Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While his talent has never been questioned, Bryant could be restricted to a part-time role if he isn't comfortable with the Oakland playbook before the start of the regular season. Gruden was critical of the 26-year-old wideout this past weekend, saying that Bryant needs to play better and do a better job learning the offense. On a more positive note, Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said that Wednesday was Bryant's best day of practice so far, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area
More News
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Returns to field•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice with illness•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Set to report to camp•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: May be facing another league suspension•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Traded to Raiders•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not being shopped•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Follow our IDP draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites take part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...