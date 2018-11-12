Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Suffers knee injury
Bryant was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Bryant caught all three of his targets for 17 yards. For now, we'll consider him day-to-day as Week 11's contest against the Cardinals approaches.
