Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Suspended indefinitely
Bryant (knee) has been has been returned to the NFL's Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely under the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Per the report, Bryant, who was already on IR due to a knee injury, is back on the list after violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement. The wideout's contract with the Raiders expires after the current season, with this latest news clouding his playing future, even when he's healthy enough to take the field.
More News
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Out for season•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Status still in limbo•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Draws questionable tag for Week 13•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Not ruled out for season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15