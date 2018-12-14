Bryant (knee) has been has been returned to the NFL's Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely under the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Per the report, Bryant, who was already on IR due to a knee injury, is back on the list after violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement. The wideout's contract with the Raiders expires after the current season, with this latest news clouding his playing future, even when he's healthy enough to take the field.