Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Traded to Raiders
Bryant has been traded to the Raiders in exchange for Oakland's third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Bryant had a tumultuous 2017 with Pittsburgh. He was reinstated last April following an entire missed season due to a suspension stemming from a breach in the league's substance abuse policy. After a middling start to the season in which Bryant saw 10 target's in the Steelers' first four games, the deep-threat receiver requested a trade from the team. No move was made, and while he performed better over the second half of the season, the emergence of rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster made Bryant more expendable as he was previously. The 26-year-old has obvious talent, and a change of scenery might be just what he needs to get his career back on track. He should see ample opportunity in Oakland, where new head coach Jon Gruden is looking to build around gunslinger Derek Carr.
