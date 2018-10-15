Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Two catches as Raiders drop another
Bryant caught two of three targets for 18 yards during the Raiders' 27-3 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks on Sunday.
Bryant is a low-volume target for Oakland, averaging 4.4 targets per game and only exceeding 55 receiving yards once in five appearances. The clearly gifted, but so far underproducing Bryant may manufacture some buzz as a midseason fill-win option, with potential for an explosive output against the Colts' No. 28 pass defense in Week 8 after the bye, and a matchup with a mostly young and unproven San Francisco secondary in Week 9.
