Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Will play until suspension decision is made
Bryant will be allowed to play for the Raiders until a verdict is rendered regarding his appeal of a year-long suspension from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant, who re-signed with Oakland on Tuesday after being released at the conclusion of the preseason, is expected to have his appeal heard within the next couple of weeks. Though the track record of players winning their appeals from the league office isn't a promising one, Bryant's camp remains confident in the wideout's chances, which may have influenced the Raiders to bring him back on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old is expected to make his 2018 debut Sunday in Denver, providing the team with a downfield threat to complement top wideouts Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson and tight end Jared Cook.
