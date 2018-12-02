Bryant (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

This is no surprise after the wideout was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, but the fact the Bryant was initially listed as questionable suggests that he has a chance to return to action in Week 14 against the Steelers. On Sunday, the Raiders' receiving corps will be led by Jordy Nelson, Marcell Ateman and Seth Roberts.

