Gay went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted both of his extra-point tries during the Raiders' 45-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Gay entered Sunday's game having made all 10 of his previous field-goal tries, but his first attempt from late in the second quarter from 48 yards hit the left upright, and the Patriots' offense capitalized on the good field possession with a five-play touchdown drive. Gay connected on a 46-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, and the veteran kicker is now 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-11 on extra-point tries through the first five games of the regular season. Up next for the Raiders is a Week 6 home tilt Oct. 18 against the Bills, whose defense gives up the eighth-most points per game in the NFL (26.8).