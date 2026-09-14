Gay converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra points in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Gay signed with Las Vegas in the offseason and beat out Kansei Matsuzawa for the Raiders' kicking job over the summer. He's looking for a bounce-back season after struggling in 2025 with the Commanders and 49ers, converting a career-low 73.9 percent of his field-goal tries, including just four of nine from 50-plus yards. Gay's field goals were good from 47 and 30 yards against Miami on Sunday.