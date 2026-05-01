Las Vegas signed Lauter as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Lauter spent all four of his collegiate campaigns with Boise State and had his best season as a junior, when he caught 47 passes for 619 yards and seven touchdowns over 14 games. The 6-foot-4 tight end took a step back as a senior, however, recording just 330 yards and two TDs on 37 receptions across 13 contests. The Raiders have one of the NFL's best 1-2 combinations at tight end with Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer, so Lauter probably won't see much game-day action early in his career.