McCrane made a 43-yard field goal in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks, but he also missed wide left from 48.

McCrane has now missed at least one field-goal attempt in all three of his appearances with the Raiders, while a struggling offense has limited the kicker's upside. Oakland will look to straighten things out during their upcoming bye before hosting the Colts in Week 8.

