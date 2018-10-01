McCrane made three of five field-goal attempts to go along with four extra-point conversions in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

McCrane missed a pair of field-goal attempts from 47 and 50 yards before nailing the game winner in overtime from 29 yards out, salvaging an otherwise iffy Raiders debut. He'll look to improve upon his long-distance accuracy in Week 5 against the Chargers while fellow kicker Mike Nugent (hip) remains on IR.