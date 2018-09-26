Mike Nugent (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving McCrane is the only healthy kicker on Oakland's roster ahead of a Week 4 home game against the Browns, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The matchup might provide some cause for optimism, but the Browns have actually been playing pretty well on the defensive side, and McCrane will be making his first appearance in an NFL regular-season game. There's no real reason to consider the 24-year-old as a Week 4 fantasy option, though his strong leg does create some semblance of upside.