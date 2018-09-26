Raiders' Matt McCrane: Set for kicking job
Mike Nugent (hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, leaving McCrane is the only healthy kicker on Oakland's roster ahead of a Week 4 home game against the Browns, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The matchup might provide some cause for optimism, but the Browns have actually been playing pretty well on the defensive side, and McCrane will be making his first appearance in an NFL regular-season game. There's no real reason to consider the 24-year-old as a Week 4 fantasy option, though his strong leg does create some semblance of upside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country