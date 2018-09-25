Raiders' Matt McCrane: Signs with Oakland
McCrane secured a deal with the Raiders on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Starter Mike Nugent is battling a hip injury, so the Raiders held a tryout with multiple kickers, and McCrane won the battle. The undrafted rookie hit 81 percent of his field goals during his senior season at Kansas State. Nugent still has a chance to play Sunday versus the Browns, but it's more likely McCrane takes his place in Week 4.
