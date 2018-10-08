McCrane made one of two field-goal attempts and converted an extra point in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

McCrane was held to just four total points as the Raiders' offense struggled to move the ball until garbage time, but he also came up short on a 57-yard FG attempt at the end of the first half. He's now missed three field-goal attempts in two games with Oakland, though two of those failures came from 50-plus. McCrane's next test will come at home against the Seahawks in Week 6.