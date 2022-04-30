The Raiders selected Butler in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

Butler (6-foot-4, 297 pounds) is a bit light by defensive tackle standards, but his strong combine showing implies the Tennessee product can add mass if necessary and remain a viable athlete on the defensive line. His 5.0-second 40, 32-inch vertical and 112-inch broad jump conventionally project well for nickel and dime defensive tackle reps, so Butler should give the Raiders rotational snaps even if he doesn't develop into a starter.