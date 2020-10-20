Hurst (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hurst landed on the COVID-19 list 10 days ago but is now able to return to the practice field. He is averaging a little under 27 defensive snaps per game this season but it's difficult to say what his workload will be like Sunday given his extended absence.
