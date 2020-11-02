Coach Jon Gruden said that Hurst suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win over the Browns, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden suggested that he didn't believe it was a serious injury, but the third-year defensive tackle will be monitored through the practice week. Hurst is listed as a backup but has handled a consistent role this year, and he's posted 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup though six games.