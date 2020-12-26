site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-maurice-hurst-clear-to-play-saturday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Clear to play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 26, 2020
at
6:59 pm ET 1 min read
Hurst (calf) is active for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable due to the calf injury but is good to go Saturday. Hurst has three tackles in each of the past four games while working in rotational role at defensive tackle.
More News
11/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read