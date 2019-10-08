Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Collects two sacks in London
Hurst recorded two tackles -- both sacks -- in Sunday's win over the Bears in London, England.
Hurst's usage took a bit of a dip in Week 5 with the defensive tackle playing 29 defensive snaps in Sunday's win. He had played 30 or more in each of Oakland's first four games.
