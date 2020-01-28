Play

Hurst posted 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups over 16 games in 2019.

Hurst felt regression in his sophomore campaign, as his numbers dropped from 31 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 2018. The 2018 fifth-round pick averaged 33.5 defensive snaps per contest and picked up his quarterback pressures with 12 (from six). Hurst only made four starts this year as well, so he could face competition in 2020 for a full-time starting gig.

