Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Forces turnover against Browns
Hurst logged four tackles (two solo), one sack, one pass defensed and a forced fumble in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Hurst forced his first career turnover Sunday as the rookie played a season high 50 defensive snaps against the Browns. He brought his total to two sacks this season and will look to add another in Week 5 against the Chargers.
