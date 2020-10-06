The Raiders placed Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hurst has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who has. If it's the former, he's expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Finishes 2019 with 3.5 sacks•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Collects two sacks in London•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Ineffective Thursday•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Questionable for season finale•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Unavailable Monday•