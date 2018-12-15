Hurst (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst sat out Week 14 and could miss his second straight game. The rookie fifth-round pick has been a solid asset on defense, registering four sacks in 12 games. His final status will be revealed at 11:30 A.M. ET on Sunday.

