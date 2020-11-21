Hurst (ankle) has been deemed questionable for the Raiders' upcoming Sunday night game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst was limited throughout the practice week after being ruled out for a second consecutive game last Sunday against the Broncos. Hurst exited Week 8 against the Browns after just six plays because of the ankle injury, and his status remains unclear with his practice participation static. Given that there are four different Las Vegas defensive linemen residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Hurst's presence in the lineup becomes more crucial for a matchup against the Chiefs.