Hurst (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hurst missed Week 14's game against the Steelers but will slot back into the lineup now. He doesn't have a consistent role in the defense as Johnathan Hankins and P.J. Hall are listed as starers, but Hurst still has four sacks in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories