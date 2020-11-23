site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Unavailable Sunday
Hurst (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's divisional contest against the Chiefs.
Hurst will miss his third straight contest due to a lingering ankle injury. He normally handles a rotational role along Las Vegas' interior defensive line.
