Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Won't play Sunday
Hurst (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Hurst will finish the season having missed three of the final four games due to the ankle injury. The 23-year-old finishes his rookie season with 31 tackles (26 solo), four sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games.
