Crosby has been activated from the Raiders reserve/COVID-19 list, Adam Hill of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Crosby, who paced the Raiders with 10 sacks as a rookie last season, went on the list back on Aug. 6, but was able to participate in practice Friday. The 2019 fourth-rounder is thus slated to work as a starting defensive end and reprise his status as the team's top pass-rusher this coming season.