Crosby (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The 2021 All-Pro played in Week 12 against the Chiefs despite being listed as doubtful and is playing again in Week 14 despite being listed as questionable. Crosby has yet to miss a game in his five-year NFL career. The defensive end has 66 tackles, including 11.5 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.