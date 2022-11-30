Crosby recorded four tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Being one of the few defensive linemen in the league who can play every defensive snap, not to mention in an overtime game, Crosby logged 1.5 sacks in Week 12 and now has 4.5 across his last four contests. The 25-year-old is well on track to make his second consecutive Pro-Bowl appearance, as he's already collected career highs in both tackles (67) and sacks (10.5) in just 11 games played.