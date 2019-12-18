Play

Crosby recorded one sack in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Crosby has racked up 8.5 sacks over the Raiders' past 10 contests, leading the Raiders in this pass-rushing metric along the way. The Eastern Michigan product will look to reach the double-digit mark in sacks during a Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.

