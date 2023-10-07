Crosby (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's matchup against the Packers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The premier pass rusher is set to go despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The Packers offensive line will return two starters from injury, but it's still been a shaky start to the season for a unit that is typically good at stopping opposing pass rushers. Crosby already has four sacks through four outings and has also been one of the better run-stopping ends in the early portions of the season.