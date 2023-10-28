Crosby (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Lions, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Despite being listed as a limited participant in practice all week, the All-Pro pass rusher doesn't appear like he'll miss any time. Crosby is on pace to set a career high in sacks with a whopping 6.5 through seven games, but he's been a complete game wreaker even without taking the quarterback down as he's near the league lead in pressures and tackles for a loss among defensive lineman.