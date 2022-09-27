Crosby tallied nine tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defense during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Crosby started off the contest by taking down Derrick Henry in the backfield on the first play of the game and ended up pacing the Raiders in tackles. He also strip-sacked Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter, but the Titans were able to recover. Across three games, Crosby has totaled 23 tackles, two sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.