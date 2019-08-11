Crosby suffered a broken hand in Saturday's preseason win over the Rams, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but it's likely to sideline him for some time. The 2019 fourth-round pick's absence will leave the Raider defensive line a bit short handed, as they already have three other players dealing with injuries. Expect the team to comment on Crosby's status in the coming days.

